Cellular router size may seem insignificant in comparison to the footprint of most production plants, factories or warehouses, but at Digi we understand the physical fit of a router is critical to the success of your connectivity solution. Our engineers designed Digi EX50 5G based on the feedback and input of plant managers, network engineers and site supervisors like you. We took into account installation cost and common concerns – like space constraints, distance to power sources and signal blockage – and designed a fast, reliable, high-performance solution for a wide range of industrial settings using Power over Ethernet (PoE).

Looking for a cellular solution that offers more than just physical flexibility? Digi’s streamlined 5G cellular routers provide full-featured, enterprise-grade 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for high-performance fixed wireless access (FWA). Digi 5G solutions support failover, private LTE and network slicing with expanded capacity for SD-WAN, 4K/8K cameras and AR/VR applications.

