Whether you buy the specifics of the latest from MIT on 95% of enterprise gen AI projects failing to impact P&L, the directional signal is still clear: it's difficult for large organizations to successfully move from pilot to production.

While individuals may be successfully using gen AI for productivity gains, it's much more complex to embed gen AI across established, potentially brittle, enterprise workflows. But it's not impossible.

This RCRTech editorial report looks to learn from the successes and provide a five-pillar framework that includes: High-performance computing; Data Management; Operational Demands; Orchestration; and Networking for Edge.