For many CSPs, the 5G focus has turned to the transition to a new cloud-native core, a new service-based architecture and more dynamic service management and orchestration. CSPs are also looking to monetize their 5G investments and improve customer experience by tapping into key 5G cloud capabilities. While doing so will increase the scalability, flexibility and resiliency of their network and the services running on top of it, it will also add more network and operational complexity.



To complicate matters further, as CSPs take on the design, deployment and management of these new 5G cloud infrastructures, they must also navigate the major shift in network function design towards containerized microservices.

