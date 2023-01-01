61% of the world’s population received a scam call in 2023, with a combined loss of $58bn as a direct cause. With the advent of spoofed numbers, AI and deep fakes, it’s a growing problem highlighted by the interest that regulators are taking.

Join this panel conversation to explore the varying facets of voice fraud and hear how operators are mitigating the impact and protecting their customers:

- The different forms of voice fraud and current trends

- Forces influencing voice protection: regulators, consumer and enterprise customers

- Key learnings on the journey to protecting telecom networks against voice fraud

- What’s next for voice fraud?



