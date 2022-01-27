20220127 Ericsson Digital Divide Webinar Header

Ericsson Webinar: Solving the digital divide one community at a time

 

Your community suffers from insufficient broadband capabilities, and you are eager to make a difference in closing the digital divide this decade while taking advantage of new available funding. Whether you are a service provider, policy maker or other stakeholder in the Digital Divide challenge, we have put together a program covering essential aspects to support you in developing a solid plan.

  • Technology and budget options in rural communities
  • 5G Fixed wireless as a powerful alternative
  • Wireless broadband routers for different use cases
  • Lessons learned from successful deployment in Tennessee
Join Ericsson, Cradlepoint and Newport Utilities on February 16 at 11am eastern for an impactful webinar that will help you understand the role that 5G and wireless can play in your plans to bridge the digital divide.

Speakers:
Cat Sbeglia, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Peter Linder, Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America
John Yazlle, Head of Fixed Wireless Access, Ericsson
Donna Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Cradlepoint
Chris Calhoun, VP, Operations and Technology, Newport Utilities
 
