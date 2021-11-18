In the report

Ericsson highlights the savings that can be achieved by preparing the network with latest technology solutions, activating energy-saving software, building 5G with precision, and operating site infrastructure intelligently. The 12-page report also shares real customer cases, that are currently live and are positively impacting energy consumption and reducing carbon footprints.

Solutions for breaking the energy curve are available in the four different areas and are ready to be implemented either to prepare for or support 5G deployment. Ericsson has looked at some of the most ambitious 5G deployments in the world and can see that if all the four areas are addressed, then it will be possible to break the curve.

Erik Ekudden, Senior VP, CTO and Head of Group Function Technology, Ericsson, says: “With this new report, we answer the billion-dollar question: is it possible to quadruple data traffic without increasing energy consumption? We believe that it is not only an option, it is an industry responsibility. We are now sharing our insights into how the industry can achieve this new reality.”

Ericsson together with leading customers and international organizations has developed targets for carbon emissions to limit global warming below 1.5°C. Ericsson was also one of the first companies to set 1.5°C targets approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).