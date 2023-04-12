Editorial Webinar: The evolution of T&M in the move to disaggregated, cloud-native networks

The shift to cloud-native and disaggregated networks has enormous implications for testing, validating and verification. Operators wanted a software-centric environment for agility—now that they're getting it, what does that mean for service reliability and continuity? What testing is critical in disaggregation and edge computing use cases? Integration and management of new releases in a multi-vendor environment is a huge challenge, and software skills are in high demand. RCR Wireless News examines the evolution of network testing in a cloud-native world.

Speakers:

Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News