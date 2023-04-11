EXFO Webinar: Navigating the 5G frontier: Overcoming challenges to successfully deploy next-generation wireless networks

Mobile network operators are taking initiatives to deploy 5G faster and make it accessible to more and more users. However this comes with a host of new challenges such as ensuring adequate coverage, capacity and throughput, managing network complexity and interoperability, and balancing costs and profitability. And as 5G deployments scale, additional technical and operational challenges will also come into play, ranging from the introduction of complex technologies, multiple RAN architectures and new spectrum bands to managing CAPEX and OPEX.

EXFO and RCR Wireless News will explore some of these challenges and its implications – and discuss why implementing the right network testing strategy will play a crucial role in improving network performance, reducing downtime and maximizing the return on investment for operators.

Speakers:

Gwen Amice, Senior Member of Technical Staff, EXFO

Sophie Legault, Director Product Management, EXFO