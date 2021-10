This product handbook brings together the case studies of Fibocom’s industry partners and customers in the field of 5G AIoT, showing the applications based on Fibocom’s solutions in scenarios such as IIoT, smart grid, C-V2X, sharing economy, financial payment, ultra-high-definition video, smart healthcare, smart retail, etc.

It is enlightening for those who want to discover new opportunity with 5G technology, as well as for those who wish to understand the major achievements of 5G AIoT in China.