6 GHz spectrum is a key enabler for Wi-Fi 8, delivering higher throughput, lower latency, and greater capacity for dense networks and AI-driven applications.

This RCR Wireless News' report examines global 6 GHz spectrum policies, highlighting regional differences in allocation, regulatory approaches, and device certification that impact Wi-Fi 8 adoption. It explores the technical, operational, and economic implications for enterprise, industrial, and consumer applications, providing insights for device makers, network operators, and ecosystem partners.