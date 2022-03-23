Editorial Webinar: The green credentials of 5G and IoT—can technology help save the world?

The powerful combination of 5G and the internet of things, complemented by supporting players such as mobile edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, are billed as key to digitizing vertical industries and commerce. The same companies looking to buy and sell this connected digital transformation are also grappling with the long-term implications of individual and collective sustainability.

As the telecoms set and their customers integrate sustainability into their corporate visions and missions, do 5G and IoT have a more comprehensive role to play? Can this technological confluence deliver meaningful business outcomes while also advancing global sustainability priorities?

Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Mike Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson North America

Rami Reshef, CEO and Co-founder, GenCell Energy