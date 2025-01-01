With around 80-90 million stolen smartphones every year globally, organizations are under increasing pressure to protect their customers, their assets and their reputations. This is particular crucial for anyone that handles second hand devices, such as resellers, insurers and retailers, who are tasked with demonstrating that they are not handling stolen or lost goods.

Alomobile, a device reseller based in Colombia faced this exact challenge, demonstrating the quality and status of the devices that they purchased and resold. To address these issues, they implemented GSMA Device Check through the NSYS Reeva solution. This case study explores how these tools helped Alomobile overcome their challenges and improve their business operations.

Read on to discover how GSMA Device Check: