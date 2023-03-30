Huawei Webinar: Blueprint for the 5G-Connected Intelligent World

With global 5G deployments accelerating, industries from healthcare to manufacturing to mining are in midst of a digital metamorphosis. They are all trying to compete and innovate through the usage of wireless 5G, and of other disruptive technologies like AI, Cloud, and IoT. The integration of right 5G ICT solutions can enable industries to be more intelligent, efficient, and productive.

On Thursday, March 30, at 10 am ET, Huawei Technologies and RCR Wireless will bring together a panel of experts to discuss what it takes to achieve success in the 5G era, including Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research, Andy Purdy, CSO of Huawei Technologies, and James Blackman, Global Editor-in-Chief of RCR Wireless News In this webinar, we will also share use-cases of 5G2B technologies across different industries, as we dive deep into discussions of creating a connected and intelligent ecosystem.

Speakers:

James Blackman, Global Editor-in-Chief of RCR Wireless News

Andy Purdy, CSO, Huawei USA

Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research