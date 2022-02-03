Digital Industry Solutions Report: Hybrid low-power IoT – mixing short, medium and long range connectivity for massive IoT

The penny has dropped – IoT is not a winner-takes-all market. Increasingly, IoT solution providers are looking to mix and match low-power IoT technologies to serve complex use cases and drive efficiencies.

This report discusses the combination, variously, of wide-area IoT (LoRaWAN, Sigfox, NB-IoT, LTE-M), medium range (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Halow, Ingenu, WiSUN), and short range (BLE, Thread, Zigbee etc).



