The evolution of wireless technology to 5G and beyond with synergistic expansion of use cases into new verticals, such as autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, smart manufacturing, and smart grids, is having a disruptive change on network design. Mobile operators now share network responsibilities with hyperscalers and other third parties utilizing private 5G networks. A new “open” and collaborative approach to network testing is required to verify that key performance indicators (KPIs) are met consistently. Perhaps the biggest disruptor in this New World Order of public and private networks is the rise of hyper-scale data centers.



By 2026, hyperscalers will operate well over 1,000 such data centers, which are categorized as facilities with more than 5,000 servers and 10,000 square feet, according to Synergy Research Group. Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and cloud computing play prominent roles in hyperscale data centers. The integration of open systems and the cloud help give such enormous facilities the agility to scale and add compute power to meet varying load requirements and extend out to the network edge.

