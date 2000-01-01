In Review... Huawei Global Mobile Broadband Forum

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the growing variety of AI-based services and applications will compel operators to build robust networks with higher capacity — a goal achievable through 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology. For this reason, mobile operators worldwide need to prepare their networks for the Mobile AI era, according to Ken Hu, Huawei’s rotating chairman, who spoke during the opening keynote session at Huawei’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024 (MBBF 2024), recently held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Industry leaders from across the world gathered for Huawei’s MBBF, with speakers sharing insights under the themes ‘Embrace New Opportunities in the Mobile AI Era” and “Continuously Realize the Business Value of 5G-Advanced.’

This report aims to highlight the vision of Huawei, as well as additional participating operators and analysts regarding 5G-A networks, and how this technology will enable a plethora of services and applications through the implementation of AI.

Moreover, the report also explores how AI will allow operators to improve the efficiency and performance of their network infrastructure.



