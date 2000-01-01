Many industries are still in the experimental phase, grappling with the complexities of Industry 4.0. However, the dawn of the 5th Industrial Revolution is beginning to take shape, with AI poised to collaborate with humans. Is the next wave of innovation already gathering momentum, or is technology hype confusing enterprises and slowing down digital transformation?



This revolution begins with connectivity and data transmission. While some deployments have demonstrated proof of concept, businesses still face challenges when integrating new technologies into their legacy systems. Is the vendor ecosystem ready to create blueprint models that simplify network replication and accelerate deployment?

