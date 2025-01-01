Private 5G is moving beyond pilots and niche deployments. Recent developments in spectrum access, simplified models, and edge convergence are accelerating its role as core infrastructure for industrial and enterprise transformation. But what is driving this shift, and how are enterprises navigating the challenges of scaling private networks?
This RCR Wireless News Market Pulse goes beyond the hype and explores:
Regulatory progress and new spectrum frameworks enabling multi-site deployments
Advances in software, radio design and edge compute simplifying network architectures
The intersection of private 5G, AI and real-time automation
Use cases powering smart manufacturing, logistics and industrial IoT
Strategies for scaling private networks and extracting value from data-driven operations