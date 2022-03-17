Editorial Webinar: Industrial 5G Innovation: From setting standard to becoming standard

Industrial 5G, capable of meeting the exacting performance requirements of mission- and business-critical applications, is continuing to evolve as relevant international organizations finalize standards for important features.

As these standards are memorialized and then integrated into commercial products, what's the outlook for industrial 5G adoption, and what types of use cases will enable positive change meaningful enough to push from proofs of concepts and pilots to scaled deployments of cellular-backed technologies?

Speakers:

James Blackman, Technology Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights

Asimakis Kokkos, MFA Technical Specification Group Chair and Head of a technology ecosystems, Nokia Enterprise Solutions

Leo Gergs, Senior Research Analyst, ABI Research