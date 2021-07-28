In a new Q&A report series, Enterprise IoT Insights talks with select industry leaders about how digital systems – including 5G, AI, IoT, and edge, plus other key technologies – are transforming industry.

The response to the global COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital healthcare technologies for a number of reasons: The sheer volume of patients forced new types of digital patient record management to the forefront out of necessity; previously in-person care-related interactions had to be moved online; and the need for new remote sites where clinicians could conduct testing and administer vaccines challenged existing facility models.