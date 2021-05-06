In a new Q&A report series, Enterprise IoT Insights talks with select industry leaders about how digital systems – including 5G, AI, IoT, and edge, plus other key technologies – are transforming industry.

Despite the bluster and hype from the tech industry, and the slow march by early adopters in manufacturing (as the leading sector), Industry 4.0 remains like a ball of snakes for many enterprises. So how is that being resolved, particularly as enterprises grasp for organisational solutions to the waking nightmare of Covid-19? What should they do, to drive digital change and guard against future lockdowns and shutdowns?

