In a new Q&A report series, Enterprise IoT Insights talks with select industry leaders about how digital systems – including 5G, AI, IoT, and edge, plus other key technologies – are transforming industry.

This report maps the vision, signs the obstacles, and charts a course – and presents key learnings from successful cases. This edition asks why smart cities have not worked yet, and why so many projects still get stuck in trial – when the whole sector's funding model is built on knowledge sharing.