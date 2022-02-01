Modern experience assurance platforms must deliver real-time, per-subscriber, per-service, per-device intelligence; predictive diagnostics; and automated troubleshooting right down to the individual packet level – whether across 5G/4G/3G/2G, fixed, enterprise, IoT, cloud-hosted or hybrid networks – as well as support advanced service monetization and rapid time-to-market. They must also be dynamic, distributed and self-orchestrated, with significantly reduced and predictable total cost of operation (TCO).

But cloudifying traditional monolithic probe-based assurance systems is not enough: the next generation of experience assurance platforms must be fully cloud-native, by design. This means delivering the following operational efficiencies and functionality advantages:

Distributed architecture

Functionally disaggregated

Elastic scalability

Evergreen functionality

Seamless upgrades

Multi-tenancy support

Self-orchestrated

The whitepaper unpacks what is a cloud-native, by design, experience assurance solution; the importance of ground-up design in optimizing the benefits of microservices-based architectural principles; and why such a solution holds the key to accelerating advanced connectivity service monetization and lifecycle automation.