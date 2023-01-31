Infovista Webinar: The evolution of 5G network testing

The evolution to 5G, digital services, IoT, cloud-native and virtualized architectures is driving an evolution in network testing. To keep up with the new requirements and expectations, next-gen network testing must operate in real-time and at multiple levels to deliver new solutions that are both more powerful and flexible and complement the existing testing methodology.

In this webinar, Monica Paolini, Principal, Senza Fili, together with Régis Lerbour, VP Product Network Testing & RAN at Infovista, will discuss how:

Increased network complexity and capabilities demand more granularity in testing, with new use cases such as online gaming and IoT

Technological advances, including automation and AI/ML, testing orchestration, and real-time analysis increase testing efficiency

A multi-level approach gets the most value out of testing

Register for the webinar and receive a complimentary copy of the new Senza Fili Report – Wider horizons for next-gen testing: The evolution from drive testing to multi-level automated testing in 5G.



Speakers:

