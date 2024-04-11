300x100 banner_without badge_4 (2)
The evolution of radio access networks (RANs) from closed-ecosystem, single-vendor approaches to highly interoperable sets of open standards[1]based solutions continues to drive down implementation cost and complexity.

Software-defined virtualized RANs, consisting of disaggregated subsystems and elements, enable a greater level of choice as communication service providers (CoSPs) can mix and match elements from multiple vendors to suit customer requirements.

In this paper, you’ll learn how timing-enhanced Intel® Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters provide not only connectivity for RAN deployments, but also the network timing and synchronization that’s critical for 5G virtual TAN and Open RAN solutions.
