Join this webinar for an in-depth exploration of the evolving RAN landscape. This joint webinar with Intel and Supermicro will delve into the industry’s transformation toward open and virtualized RAN architectures, highlighting the scalability, flexibility and performance benefits they bring. Discover how our collaborative approach is driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions.

Key takeaways:

Understanding Open RAN Disaggregation: Learn the fundamentals and advantages of this technology.

How virtualized RAN provides operators with a future-ready service platform: Software programmability enables operators to easily deploy current networking innovations such as AI and machine learning, and integrate future innovations on the path to 6G.

Performance and Feature Enhancements: Learn about the latest advancements in RAN technology and how it can help optimize the total cost of ownership.

The Future of RAN Connectivity: Gain insights into the future of RAN connectivity and the role of collaboration in driving industry advancements

Speakers:

Chris Moezzi, Vice PresidentNetwork and Edge Group (NEX) and General Manager for the Foundational Ethernet NIC business, Intel

Mory Lin, Vice President, IoT/Embedded & Edge Computing, Supermicro