Following the publication of the State of 5G Advanced report, written by ABI Research and commissioned by InterDigital, this webinar will introduce some of the exciting news and opportunities 5G Advanced will make for the telecoms ecosystem and on our path towards 6G. 5G Advanced represents the next steps towards 6G and will include new features and capabilities that bring us closer to a 6G future.



This discussion will highlight the priorities for the RAN and SA this year, and dive into the importance of Release 18 and the forthcoming Release 19 features. The featured experts will provide insight into the critical discussions shaping the features and capabilities that will define 5G Advanced and 6G, and perspectives from telecoms operators that shed light onto what features are important and the tangible impact they might have on consumer and enterprise experiences.



