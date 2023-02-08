InterDigital Webinar: Unpacking the Layers of AI Impact in 5G

A recent whitepaper from InterDigital and ABI Research whitepaper argues that AI and 5G are cornerstone technologies that will together enable new levels of automation, optimization, and potential for wireless networks and communications. AI/ML algorithms have become increasingly prominent in business and operational applications for current 5G deployments.

Today, standards bodies are seeking solutions for broader AI integration into the wireless stack in 5G Advanced, while researchers are exploring how to leverage AI/ML in 6G and beyond. This webinar features a diverse set of experts who can detail the potential for AI/ML in wireless today, and what we might expect for the future.

Speakers:

Dimitris Mavrakis, ABI Research

John Kaewell, Senior Principal Scientist and Advisor to CTO, InterDigital

Juan Montojo, VP, Qualcomm and Rapporteur for AI/ML NR Interface, 3GPP RAN