Editorial Report: Some IoT use cases that changed the world - and some that will

Was there ever a tech movement more-hyped than IoT? Maybe; maybe not. But for all its world-changing promise, it has proved harder to justify IoT deployments – and importantly, to scale IoT deployments – than it was supposed to be. At the same time, the market has established a number of reference use cases as no-brainer gateway IoT investments for enterprises, including as platforms for wider-reaching smart systems.

This report considers some of these – from smart lighting, to smart metering, to smart maintenance, to smart environmental monitoring, and more – and considers the hard and soft ROI calculations in each case. Together with hard examples.