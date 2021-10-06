It’s no secret that the number of connected IoT devices is growing rapidly. Industry experts anticipate nearly 64 billion connected devices by 2025. While IoT devices can power a broad new set of capabilities, the rapid diffusion of connected smart devices across many different verticals and industries comes with many serious security implications. Smart devices and embedded sensors must be protected and regularly maintained – preferably proactively before an attack can occur, rather than reactively – and there are many other steps that businesses and organizations must take to secure their devices, data, and IT processes from attack.

This guide discusses what security means, what can make IoT devices vulnerable, how these vulnerabilities can affect users, and how to secure your devices, networks, and applications.