KMW implemented OPRA that has applied Orthogonal Polarization Reuse to increase capacity and extend coverage simultaneously.
OPRA reuses different orthogonal polarizations on multi-beam, significantly reducing the correlation between beams, and increasing capacity by 36% and coverage by 39%. This OPRA technology can be implemented in both the RF domain and digital domain.
OPRA technology gives operators the ability to achieve increased capacity and extended coverage at a low investment cost, and paramountly reducing CapEx and OpEx.
KMW is ready to offer a variety of RU products powered by OPRA technology to global partners and customers.