In mobile communications, increasing capacity and extending coverage are the most important factors to operators.

KMW implemented OPRA that has applied Orthogonal Polarization Reuse to increase capacity and extend coverage simultaneously.

OPRA reuses different orthogonal polarizations on multi-beam, significantly reducing the correlation between beams, and increasing capacity by 36% and coverage by 39%. This OPRA technology can be implemented in both the RF domain and digital domain.

OPRA technology gives operators the ability to achieve increased capacity and extended coverage at a low investment cost, and paramountly reducing CapEx and OpEx.

KMW is ready to offer a variety of RU products powered by OPRA technology to global partners and customers.