The world of cellular IoT is changing — again.



After moving from physical SIM swaps to remote eSIM updates, a second major shift is now underway: the evolution of the eSIM standard itself.





The new SGP.32 “IoT” standard promises more flexibility, faster time to market, and lower operational costs — but it also brings new complexity and new risks for device deployments. If you deploy connected devices into the field, now is the time to get ahead of these changes to avoid costly mistakes later.



Read RCR Wireless News' latest report to gain a better understanding of how to navigate the new eSIM landscape, minimize risk, and maximize the flexibility of your cellular IoT deployments.