Enterprises around the world are deploying 3GPP-based private networks to gain the advantages of improved capacity and coverage, greater control and on-premise data security, and better predictability and more reliable performance.



The Alliance for private networks – MFA – is championing the global industry adoption of private networks by educating the ecosystems and providing publicly available tools that ease deployments such as the Uni5G technology blueprints and unique global PLMN-ID.

This webinar will highlight publicly available tools and solutions provided by the Alliance and explore how our members are supporting their customer’s enterprise application via private networks.