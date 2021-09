Editorial Report: Minding the mid-band: C Band and CBRS efforts

The U.S. has lagged in midband spectrum availability for 5G compared to the rest of the world. But now, CBRS PAL licenses are in-hand. The first tranche of C-Band spectrum will be available in December. RCR Wireless News looks at the availability of midband spectrum in the U.S., the status of tests and trials and how the additional spectrum is expected to shape 5G deployments going forward.