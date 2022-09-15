Editorial Webinar: Key 5G architectural considerations when milliseconds matter

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) is foundational to 5G services to drive the next wave of innovation in enterprise and manufacturing: low-latency, massive device density, and more. Optimizing the telco cloud to deliver these new services starts at the 5G Core and goes to the farthest edge. This webinar looks at the current state of MEC to understand how to get the most out of the edge when milliseconds matter.

Speakers:

Peter Cohen, Editor, RCR Wireless News

Dheeraj Remella, Chief Product Officer, Volt Active Data