With some operators projecting MEC-related service revenues in the 2022 timeframe, what's the current state of play? Beyond operators building out new compute infrastructure, how can existing public cloud infrastructure and on-prem enterprise equipment be leveraged to more quickly deliver on latency-sensitive use cases and accelerate time to revenue?

Given that MEC is simultaneously in the purview of operators, hyperscalers and enterprises, how is this dynamic impacting delivery and consumption models?

Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Dan Picker, CTO, Inseego

Dheeraj Remella, Chief Product Officer, VoltDB

Gabriele Di Piazza, Sr. Director, Product Management, Telecom, Google Cloud