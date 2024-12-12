Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize cellular networks, from right-sizing the network build to enhancing radio link performance and streamlining operations. One of the most significant impacts will be in optimizing network operations. By leveraging AI-powered solutions, operators can reduce costs, improve reliability, and monetize their data assets more effectively.



However, realizing the full potential of AI hinges on access to high-quality, sanitized, and verified data. Challenges such as data scarcity, lack of standardized formats, limited end-to-end visibility, privacy, security, and data sovereignty issues impede AI/ML model development and deployment. To address these obstacles, a comprehensive architecture is essential for collecting, analyzing, and curating data for AI/ML models.



Read this report to learn how AI can transform your cellular network and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency.