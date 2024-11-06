Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize cellular networks, from right-sizing the network build to enhancing radio link performance and streamlining operations. One of the most significant impacts will be in optimizing network operations. By leveraging AI-powered solutions, operators can reduce costs, improve reliability, and monetize their data assets more effectively.



However, realizing the full potential of AI hinges on access to high-quality, sanitized, and verified data. Challenges such as data scarcity, lack of standardized formats, limited end-to-end visibility, privacy, security, and data sovereignty issues impede AI/ML model development and deployment. To address these obstacles, a comprehensive architecture is essential for collecting, analyzing, and curating data for AI/ML models.



In this webinar, speakers from NETSCOUT and Tantra Analyst will discuss:

The components of a robust AI architecture for cellular networks

Data curation techniques to ensure accurate contextualization and prediction

How NetScout's solutions address the challenges of AI-driven operations (AIOPs)

Real-world examples of successful AI implementations in cellular networks

Tune in to this webinar on November 6th to learn how AI can transform your cellular network and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency.





Webinar speakers