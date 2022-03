Are subscribers getting the user experience that 5G promises? Plenty of reports tell us how impressive the speed and latency of the 5G RAN can be. But the subscriber experience can be less than stellar – or at least less uniform. Subscriber experience is to some extent subjective and more difficult to quantify than RAN performance but, for operators, it is what matters. A high-capacity, low latency RAN is not helpful if subscribers cannot benefit from it.