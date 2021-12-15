Nextivity cel fi logo

Technology Advances in Public Safety Communications

 

For first responders, reliable communication is essential to the safety of operations at incidents. In fact, it can be a matter of life or death. Unfortunately, emergency radio signals are poor inside many buildings, and often the legacy communications equipment meant to remedy the problem have limitations or have been poorly installed.

New technology advances, including simpler and automated installation processes, have eliminated the poor performance of many legacy systems and deliver more reliable communications for emergency responders.

In this white paper, you will learn about:

  • The reason public safety communications can be inadequate inside a building
  • The different types of public safety communications equipment available on the market
  • How technology advances make emergency responder communications more reliable
  • How technology advances take the guess work out of optimum installation
  • The public safety communications requirements for a Certificate of Occupancy
