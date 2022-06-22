Cincinnati-based solution integrator, Powernet, has installed big iron DAS in large commercial facilities and multi-dwelling units. While valuing the robust and reliable QoS of this technology, integrators have to frequently overcome the challenge of a costly solution & lengthy installation time of traditional active DAS.



Powernet had not found an alternative solution that provided the same degree of coverage, capacity, and reliability. Until recently…



In this webinar, Powernet will share deployment details of a truly breakthrough solution for large and multi-building facilities: the Cel-Fi QUATRA 4000 active DAS hybrid with the new Cel-Fi QUATRA 4000 Fiber Hub. Saving deployment time and cost in comparison to traditional DAS without sacrificing performance, learn why this robust solution is emerging as the new gold standard for large cellular installations.



Speakers:

Penny Thurnau, VP of Strategic Alliance, Powernet

Greg Gerber, VP of Engineering, Powernet

Frank Schmidt, Director of Channel Sales, Nextivity Inc.

