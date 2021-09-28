NI Webinar: Challenges of 5G mmWave OTA validation

The 5G industry continues to develop antenna modules and systems that can take greater advantage of the wide channels available at mmWave frequencies above 24 GHz. Many of these devices lack coaxial connectors or RF test points and require Over-the-Air (OTA) validation to determine their beamforming performance.

This presentation introduces several real and practical challenges of 5G mmWave OTA validation, as well as an innovative solutions for fast mmWave OTA characterization and validation of new designs.

Speaker:

Gerardo Orozco, Chief RF Systems Engineer, NI