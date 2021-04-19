The high cost of 5G deployment, coupled with an ongoing margin squeeze, means that CSPs are under pressure to finalise and validate the business case for deploying 5G networks. Setting the right approach and systems for extracting revenue from new, 5G-enabled, use cases is therefore an increasingly important area of focus. CSPs’ investments in modernising the monetisation platforms for 5G are set to accelerate growing at over 40% over the coming years.

The development and widespread adoption of Convergent Charging Systems (CCS) will be a gamechanger for telco monetization systems and will herald a fundamental shift in telco monetization platforms, one of the most mature and most expensive to maintain software segments.

This whitepaper looks at the evolution of CCS, its potential impact within telco operating environments and how vendors like Nokia are supporting CSPs through this evolution – download your free copy today.