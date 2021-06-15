Tune in to this webinar to hear from Nokia and Microsoft experts about the world’s first commercial deployment of the AVA AI-as-a-service use cases library on the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform — a partnership that is breaking down the barriers traditionally associated with the public cloud by delivering unprecedented security, scalability, and agility.

As networks become increasingly complex and costly to operate, communications service providers (CSPs) around the world are looking for ways to efficiently manage their networks. Automation harnessing the power of Artificial intelligence (AI) is a clear choice. But scalability and flexibility of solutions remain as challenges.

Nokia’s groundbreaking, Nokia AVA AI as a service solves these challenges by securely utilizing public cloud platforms. Deploying an AI use case library on public cloud is security thanks to the Nokia security framework, and much faster than using private cloud. AI as a service use cases automate manual processes and augment human intelligence with AI/ML-driven insights. This means CSPs can reduce costs and energy usage, increase productivity and enhance user experience.

Speakers:

Prakash Sangam, Founder & Principal, Tantra Analyst

Ajay Singh, Head of Advanced Services, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia

Rick Lievano, CTO Telecom, Media & Communications, Microsoft