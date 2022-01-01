Nokia White Paper: Wi-Fi 6 - Not Just for Gamers

Wi-Fi is now universally recognized as a vital component of the broadband experience: if a customer’s in-home Wi-Fi fails them, even the fastest, most reliable, and lowest-latency FTTH connection is wasted. Wi-Fi 6 brings a step-change in performance that service providers can use to their advantage, firstly as part of a premium service, and then as a platform to provide differentiated, value-add services.

Nokia Broadband Devices takes Wi-Fi 6 even further, with the use of intelligent mesh networking, application containers, and cloud control to create a unique, revenue-generating user experience.

To download the white paper, please complete the form below.