As 5G matures and the path to 6G takes shape, non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) are becoming essential to extending connectivity, enhancing resilience, and enabling global service coverage.

How can NTNs be seamlessly integrated with terrestrial networks, and w hat are the challenges to overcome in interoperability and deployment? What does the NTN market look like in 2025 and beyond?



This RCR Wireless News' market pulse report uncovers how NTNs are converging with terrestrial systems—technically, commercially and globally.