If cellular systems are to reach ubiquitous terrestrial coverage, that means going where no cellular technology has gone before: Into space. Early services which integrate satellite-based cellular, such as emergency texting, are set to launch in 2024. But the challenges of equipment survivability and providing connectivity from space are daunting.
- What relationships and infrastructure are needed for NTN service?
- How is the NTN landscape shaping up in the near- and mid-term?
- Technical challenges associated with NTN connectivity
- What are potential go-to-market strategies for direct-to-cellular
