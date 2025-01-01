Funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund , the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service (VALOR™) validated Battelle's RavenStar™ technology, a software-defined radio platform with massive MIMO capabilities and advanced beamforming for use across the FR1 band.

Learn how using VALOR’s hybrid Lab-as-a-Service model, Battelle has both validated the RavenStar SDR technology capabilities and reduced the risk for operators when adding new Open RAN equipment to the network.