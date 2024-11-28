In their journey to Open RAN, most tier-one CSPs have launched commercial deployments, consolidating partnerships with the remaining vendors in the ecosystem. Greenfield and brownfield networks, rural and urban deployments, offer diverse models from which the ecosystem must draw lessons to build blueprints. From test-bed to certification and standardization, the final stage of the journey is the capitalization of the technology by CSPs.

In RCR Wireless News' latest report we will delve into the latest intricacies of Open RAN, and assess if the technology is mature enough for large-scale deployments and to revive investments.



