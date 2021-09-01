Editorial Webinar: From greenfield to brownfield: Open RAN in 2022 (With large scale carrier commitments in place, what's next for the Open RAN ecosystem?)

Open RAN in 2020 was all about communicating the value proposition and gaining validation from major global operators. In 2021, with that validation in hand, the Open RAN ecosystem is pushing toward delivering on those benefits. Priorities include a broader pool of hardware support, bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to bear both in the RAN and for the purposes of CI/CD, and many others.



In this comprehensive webinar and accompanying virtual event, we'll take stock of where Open RAN is today, where it's proponents want it to go moving forward, how critics are thinking about technology, and what Open RAN means for operators who are continually pinched by stagnating ARPU.



Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Shabbir Bagasrawala, Head of Go-To-Market, Altiostar

Ganesh Shenbagaraman, Vice President, Engineering, Radisys

Eng Wei Koo, Director of Technology, 5G Solutions, Keysight